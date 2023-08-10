Painted Hornshark: A Newly Described Species of Shark

Down in the deep waters off the northeastern Australian coast, a fascinating discovery has been made—a brand new species of shark called the painted hornshark (Heterodontus marshallae). This remarkable shark belongs to the order Heterodontiformes, known for their unique human-like molars.

The Heterodontiformes order consists of one genus and was previously believed to have nine different species. However, recent genetic analysis revealed that what was thought to be Heterodontus zebra, one of the species in this order, is actually genetically distinct. As a result, the discovery of the painted hornshark brings the total number of species in the order to 10.

The reason this species had gone unnoticed for so long is likely due to the similarities in patterns and markings on the shark’s skin, which are slightly different between species. While both the painted hornshark and Heterodontus zebra are pale with 22 dark brown bands and saddles, they have distinct differences in the markings on their snouts and below their gill slits. Additionally, their egg cases also differ.

The new species was initially described by comparing museum specimens. However, a living specimen of the painted hornshark was discovered during a research vessel surveying seabed habitats in western Australia, providing a reference for its scientific name. The researchers noted that they prefer using male specimens for shark holotypes due to their claspers, which are external reproductive organs that vary between species and aid in identification.

Painted hornsharks inhabit depths ranging from 125 to 229 meters (410 to 751 feet). While they possess typical shark teeth in rows at the front of their mouths, they also possess molar-like teeth behind the rows. This unique adaptation enables them to crush and consume prey such as crustaceans and mollusks.

These sharks predominantly reside on the sea floor, using their powerful jaws to crush their prey, even cowrie shells, despite their small mouth size relative to their skull. The painted hornshark’s distinct characteristics and habitat preferences make it an intriguing addition to the diverse range of shark species in the world’s oceans.