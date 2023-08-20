Researchers Discover New Species of Sea Creature in Antarctica

Researchers from the University of California, San Diego, have made an exciting discovery in the depths of the Antarctic waters. They have found a new species of sea creature called the Antarctic strawberry feather star. This extraordinary creature has 20 arms and can grow up to eight inches long.

The discovery was made by a team led by marine biology professor Greg Rouse, along with researchers Emily McLaughlin and Nerid Wilson. Their findings were published in the peer-reviewed science journal Invertebrate Systematics.

The appearance of the Antarctic strawberry feather star is unique. It has cirri, small tentacles on its underside with tiny claws that help it attach to the seabed. The creature also has longer arms covered in feather-like protrusions, which give it mobility. Its main body is small and stubby, resembling a strawberry, hence its name.

The new species belongs to the Crinoidea class, which includes starfish and sea cucumbers. It has been officially named Promachocrinus fragarius and is part of the wider feather star family. Most feather stars have only 10 arms, making this discovery significant in expanding our understanding of this category.

The researchers utilized new techniques to identify and categorize the Antarctic strawberry feather star and other species. They used DNA-based assessments along with evaluating pigmentation and specific body structures to differentiate between them. The University of California’s lab discovers approximately 15 new species every year.

This discovery highlights the rich biodiversity found in the depths of the Antarctic waters. It also emphasizes the importance of ongoing research and naming efforts to properly document and categorize these new species.