New Ring Galaxy Discovered by Astronomers

A team of astronomers from the Christ University in Bangalore, India, has discovered a new ring galaxy during their analysis of data from the Dark Energy Camera Legacy Survey (DECaLS). The galaxy, designated as DES J024008.08-551047.5 or DJ0240, is a potential candidate for the rare class of polar ring galaxies (PRGs). The finding was reported in a paper published on the pre-print server arXiv.

Polar ring galaxies are systems composed of an S0-like galaxy and a polar ring. These outer rings, made up of gas and stars, are generally oriented perpendicularly to the major axis of the central host galaxy. While over 400 PRG candidates have been discovered so far, only a few dozen have been confirmed as actual polar ring galaxies through follow-up observations.

The team of astronomers led by Akhil Krishna discovered DJ0240 as a potential PRG candidate during their visual observations of optical imaging data from DECaLS. The galaxy’s ring is positioned almost perpendicular to the host galaxy, with a position angle of about 80 degrees for the ring and 10 degrees for the host. This suggests that the two components are nearly orthogonal to each other. DJ0240 is estimated to be located at a distance of around 1.8 billion light years.

The researchers also found that the ring of DJ0240 is three times more extended than the host galaxy, which has a bulge and a disk. Furthermore, the ring appears bluer than the host, indicating a higher level of ongoing star formation activity. These characteristics align with what is typically observed in other known PRGs. The team concluded that DJ0240 is likely a PRG, excluding the possibility of the host galaxy being a lenticular type. However, further spectroscopic observations are needed to analyze the kinematic properties of both the host galaxy and the polar structure for final confirmation.

This discovery of DJ0240 adds to the growing catalog of known PRGs and highlights the importance of continued research in understanding these unique galactic systems. Further investigation will help solidify the classification of DJ0240 as a PRG and provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of polar ring galaxies.

