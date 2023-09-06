What’s Included in the FT.com Trial?

During your trial of FT.com, you will have complete digital access to all the features and content offered in both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. The Standard Digital package includes access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, the Premium Digital package offers access to the premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

If you want to compare the features and benefits of the Standard and Premium Digital packages, you can find a detailed comparison on the FT.com website.

One of the convenient aspects of the trial is that you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time. In the “Settings & Account” section, you can easily switch to a different plan that suits your needs best.

What Happens at the End of the Trial?

If you do not take any action, you will be auto-enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, if you want to save on costs, you can change your plan to an annual subscription and enjoy a 20% discount at the end of the trial. This option allows you to retain premium access.

For those who prefer a more cost-effective option, you can also choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package. This package offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills the needs of many users. If you are unsure which package to choose, you can compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages on the FT.com website.

Any changes you make to your subscription plan during the trial period will become effective at the end of the trial. This means you will still have full access to FT.com for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

When Can I Cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Even if you decide to cancel, you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

Accepted Forms of Payment

When it comes to payment, FT.com supports credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal payments. This gives you flexibility in choosing the payment method that works best for you.

