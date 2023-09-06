Uncertainty Surrounds Europa’s Potential for Life as New Research Challenges Previous Assumptions

Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, has long been a subject of fascination for scientists due to its potential to support life. However, new research suggests that Europa may not have the expected heat-driven processes like a metallic core or seafloor volcanism, casting doubt on its habitability.

Previous studies have indicated that Europa’s composition consists of layers of ice, a saline ocean, a rocky mantle, and a metallic core, much like Earth. The interaction between the ocean and rocky seafloor on Europa could create conditions favorable for life, with the possibility of volcanoes providing additional energy and nutrients.

However, a team of scientists from Arizona State University has challenged these assumptions. Using computer code, they investigated the consequences of Europa forming with low initial temperatures. Their findings, published in Science Advances, suggest that if Europa formed from hydrated rocks, enough heat would be generated to release water and form the ocean and ice shell.

Contradicting previous predictions, the study suggests that Europa may not have started forming its metallic core until billions of years after its formation, if it formed at all. This has implications for the moon’s internal heat, which could drive seafloor volcanism and contribute to a habitable environment.

The research raises uncertainty about Europa’s habitable potential. A moon of Europa’s size may not have enough energy to sustain Earth-like processes such as metallic core formation, seafloor volcanism, and ongoing rock-water interactions. The exact timing of Europa’s formation and the interplay of tidal heating also influence the availability of heat and the separation of interior layers.

Additionally, the study indicates that there may be limited hydrothermal activity and seafloor volcanism on Europa, which could hinder its habitability. However, more data is needed to make confident predictions.

The upcoming Europa Clipper mission, scheduled for launch in 2024 by NASA and arrival in 2030, aims to gather more data about Europa’s potential for life. With the recent research by the ASU scientists, future analyses of the mission’s findings will be better informed.

In conclusion, while Europa has long been considered a promising candidate for hosting life, the latest research challenges the assumptions about its internal processes and raises uncertainty about its habitable potential. Further investigation and data collection will be crucial to unraveling the mysteries of this enigmatic moon.

Source:

– “Slow evolution of Europa’s interior: metamorphic ocean origin, delayed metallic core formation, and limited seafloor volcanism” by Kevin T. Trinh, Carver J. Bierson, and Joseph G. O’Rourke, Science Advances.