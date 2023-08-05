Bacillus subtilis: Unveiling the Complexity of Bacterial Circadian Clocks

Recent research has shed light on the complex nature of bacterial circadian clocks, revealing that soil bacteria possess these internal biological clocks that synchronize their activities with the 24-hour day-night cycles on Earth. This discovery has opened up new avenues of study with implications ranging from precision timing in antibiotic use to the bioengineering of more efficient gut and soil microbiomes.

The study, published in Science Advances, was a collaborative effort among Ludwig Maximillian University Munich (LMU Munich), The John Innes Center, The Technical University of Denmark, and Leiden University. The researchers investigated gene expression as evidence of clock activity in Bacillus subtilis, a common soil bacterium.

Lead author Dr. Francesca Sartor from LMU Munich noted, “The circadian clock in this microbe is pervasive: we see it regulating several genes and a range of different behaviors.” The findings were particularly astounding given that B. subtilis is a unicellular organism with a relatively small genome, yet possesses properties similar to clocks found in more complex organisms.

Previous work by the collaboration had already established the existence of a circadian clock in a lab-derived strain of B. subtilis, marking the first time such clocks were observed in this bacterium. The researchers used luciferase, an enzyme that produces light in response to gene expression, to monitor the bacterial clock as conditions changed.

This new study reveals that circadian clocks may be widespread in natural environments where B. subtilis strains are found. The bacterium’s circadian rhythms persist even in constant darkness or light, demonstrating nuanced responses similar to circadian clocks in other organisms.

The implications of this discovery are broad. It holds potential for industrial applications in microbiology, aiding in the understanding of microbiome formation and optimizing the effectiveness of antibiotics against pathogenic bacteria. Additionally, it may have implications in crop protection, as B. subtilis is a beneficial soil bacterium often used by farmers for nutrient exchange, plant development, and defense against pathogens.

The research team is continuing their work by developing B. subtilis as a model organism for studying bacterial circadian clocks. They aim to identify the genes responsible for the clock mechanism and explore the dependence of the bacterium’s circadian clock on multicellular organization for optimal functionality.

Overall, this study deepens our understanding of bacterial circadian clocks and their potential applications in various fields, reflecting the complex nature of these biological systems.