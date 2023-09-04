Women Actively Hunt in Foraging Societies, Challenging Gender Roles

A new study challenges the widely held belief that in foraging societies, hunting is exclusively performed by men while women are limited to gathering. The research, led by Abigail Anderson from Seattle Pacific University, analyzed data from 63 foraging societies around the world and found that women actively participate in hunting in 79% of these societies. The study suggests a need to reassess gender roles in historical and present-day foraging cultures, emphasizing the importance of avoiding bias in archaeological interpretations.

Traditionally, it has been believed that men were the primary hunters while women gathered plant products for food in foraging populations. However, archaeological evidence from various time periods has started to challenge this notion. In some societies, women have been found buried alongside tools used for big-game hunting, indicating their involvement in hunting activities.

To investigate whether women’s hunting role was restricted to the past, the researchers analyzed data from the past 100 years on foraging societies from different regions worldwide. Contrary to expectations, they discovered that women actively hunt in the majority of these societies, regardless of whether they are mothers or not. Moreover, intentional hunting by women targets game of all sizes, including large game.

The study also revealed that women play a crucial role in teaching hunting practices and employ a wider variety of weapons and hunting strategies compared to men. These findings challenge long-held perceptions about gender roles in foraging societies and highlight the need for a reevaluation of previous archaeological interpretations.

The researchers emphasize that women’s participation in subsistence hunting is prevalent across cultures worldwide and that gender stereotypes have influenced previous studies. They call for caution against misapplying the idea of men as hunters and women as gatherers in future research and encourage a more comprehensive understanding of gender roles in foraging societies.

Reference: “The Myth of Man the Hunter: Women’s contribution to the hunt across ethnographic contexts” by Abigail Anderson, Sophia Chilczuk, Kaylie Nelson, Roxanne Ruther, and Cara Wall-Scheffler, PLOS ONE.

Source: PLOS ONE (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0287101)