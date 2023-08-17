Local Tidal Currents and Seafloor Makeup Impact Movement of Arctic Sea Ice

A recent study led by researchers at Brown University has provided new insights into the factors that influence the movement and dispersion of sea ice in the warming Arctic Ocean. The study emphasizes the significance of local tidal currents and the composition of the seafloor in causing sudden changes in sea ice dynamics.

The research findings can be utilized to enhance the accuracy of computer simulations used to forecast Arctic sea ice conditions. Additionally, the results of this study may contribute to a better understanding of how climate change is affecting the Arctic region and aid in making future climate predictions.

According to Daniel Watkins, the lead author of the study, the bottom of the ocean has a noticeable impact on the sea ice. Undersea features such as canyons and continental shelves influence tides and ocean currents. As the sea ice drifts over these features, the dynamics of the ice undergo significant changes.

The researchers examined sea ice motion using data from the largest-ever drifting sea-ice buoy array and 20 years of satellite imagery. The analysis focused on the movement of sea ice from the Arctic Ocean, through the Fram Strait, and into the Greenland Sea. The study revealed that the seafloor plays a crucial role in abrupt changes observed in sea ice, including increased speed and the formation of compacted or broken ice.

Watkins also highlighted the shift from the central Arctic, where the ice predominantly moves as a cohesive entity following wind patterns, to areas where the influence of ocean currents becomes stronger. The Arctic, which is the most rapidly warming region on Earth, plays a critical role in the planet’s climate. The diminishing sea ice acts as a reflective surface, altering the amount of sunlight absorbed by the Earth. As the ice disappears, more sunlight is absorbed, leading to a warmer climate. The loss of Arctic ice is also projected to impact weather patterns across the Northern Hemisphere, resulting in extreme cold, heatwaves, and floods.

The study aimed to deepen understanding of the changes occurring in this vital part of the planet. Much of the data used for the study was collected during the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate, the largest polar expedition in history.

The researchers deployed a total of 214 buoys during the year-long expedition. The focus was on marginal ice zones in the Greenland Sea and Fram Strait, which mark the transition between the ice-free ocean and the central Arctic pack ice. The analysis incorporated satellite measurements from 2003 to 2020 to provide historical context for the buoy data. The satellite data helped confirm the significant changes in ice velocity and motion resulting from the seafloor’s influence on sea ice.

For instance, the study revealed that the speed of the ice increased suddenly in an area northeast of Svalbard, Norway, without any change in wind conditions. This indicated that the ice was being driven by ocean currents. The researchers identified the specific location where this occurred and examined how different ocean currents and the seafloor played a role in influencing sea ice behavior.

Overall, this study sheds light on the impact of local tidal currents and the seafloor makeup on the movement and behavior of sea ice in the Arctic Ocean. The findings contribute to ongoing efforts to understand and predict the effects of climate change in the region.