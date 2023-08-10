Patterns in Mud Cracks Suggest Cyclical Moisture Patterns on Mars

Scientists are intrigued by a patchwork of well-preserved ancient mud cracks recently discovered by NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover. These mud cracks offer the first evidence of wet-dry cycles occurring on early Mars. The distinctive hexagonal pattern of the mud cracks indicates that wet-dry conditions occurred repeatedly, possibly seasonally. These cycles of wet and dry conditions on land are thought to have played a crucial role in the formation of complex chemical building blocks necessary for microbial life.

Curiosity’s exploration of the sedimentary layers of Mount Sharp in Gale Crater led to the identification of the mud cracks. The cracks were found within a transitional zone between layers rich in clay minerals, which typically form in water, and layers enriched with sulfates, which are formed as water dries up. The transitional zone offers insight into a period when long dry spells became prevalent and the lakes and rivers that once filled the crater receded.

As the mud dries out, it shrinks and fractures into T-shaped junctions. Previous discoveries of mud cracks lower down Mount Sharp showed evidence of T-shaped junctions, indicating that the mud had formed and dried out once. The mud cracks in the transitional zone, however, formed Y-shaped junctions due to recurring exposures to water, eventually developing a hexagonal pattern. The presence of a hardy crust of sulfates along the cracks’ edges, confirmed by Curiosity’s ChemCam instrument, suggests that the wet-dry conditions continued over long periods of time.

These findings suggest that the ancient climate of Mars had regular wet-dry cycles similar to those on Earth. Wet-dry cycles are crucial for the molecular evolution that could lead to the formation of life. The concentration of chemicals during these cycles affects the fundamental reactions necessary for the formation of polymers, including nucleic acids.

This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence that ancient Mars could have supported microbial life and provides insight into the conditions that may have promoted the origin of life. The Pontours mud cracks serve as a valuable opportunity for scientists to study and understand the early Martian environment.