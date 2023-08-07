Scientists Estimate Age of Submarine Hawaiian Volcano’s Eruptions

Scientists at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa have successfully estimated the ages of recent and older eruptions of the submarine Hawaiian volcano Kamaʻehuakanaloa. The volcano, located about 20 miles off the south coast of the Big Island, was recently renamed from Lōʻihi Seamount. Research led by UH Earth scientists reveals that Kamaʻehuakanaloa has erupted at least five times in the past 150 years.

Kamaʻehuakanaloa is unique among Hawaiian volcanoes as it is the only active and exposed example of a pre-shield volcano. The early volcanic history of other Hawaiian volcanoes is covered by extensive lava flows, making the study of Kamaʻehuakanaloa’s growth and evolution of significant interest.

Previous knowledge of eruptions from Hawaiʻi’s underwater volcano was limited to the eruption in 1996, which was discovered due to a swarm of earthquakes detected by seismometers on the Big Island. To determine the ages of older eruptions, the scientists employed a different approach. They measured the isotope radium-226 in pieces of lava sampled from the seafloor using a mass spectrometer. Radium-226 naturally occurs in magma and decays at a predictable rate, allowing the scientists to infer the approximate time since the lava was erupted.

The study also indicates that the chemistry of lava from Kamaʻehuakanaloa changes over a timescale of about 1,200 years, in contrast to lava from neighboring volcano Kīlauea, which changes over a much shorter timescale of a few years to decades. The researchers believe that this difference is due to the position of the two volcanoes over the Hawaiian hot spot, where the center of the mantle plume rises faster than its margin.

This research provides valuable insights into the early growth stages of Hawaiian volcanoes and the factors influencing volcanic eruptions. The scientists hope to further understand the deep controls on volcanic activity that occur within the mantle plume beneath the Hawaiian hot spot.