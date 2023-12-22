How Does Light Color Affect the Internal Clock?

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Basel and the Technical University of Munich has explored the effects of different light colors on the internal clock and sleep patterns of humans. The findings of the study, published in the journal “Nature Human Behaviour,” challenge previous research conducted on mice, suggesting that yellowish light has a stronger influence on the internal clock than blueish light.

The study involved 16 healthy volunteers who were exposed to blueish or yellowish light stimuli for one hour in the late evening. A white light stimulus was also used as a control condition. The light stimuli were carefully designed to selectively activate the color-sensitive cones in the retina while keeping the stimulation of the light-sensitive ganglion cells constant.

The researchers examined changes in the participants’ internal clocks, sleep onset, sleep depth, fatigue levels, and reaction times. Contrary to the results of the mouse study, the researchers found no evidence that the variation of light color along a blue-yellow dimension had a relevant role in affecting the human internal clock or sleep.

According to Dr. Christine Blume, the lead researcher, these results support previous studies indicating that the light-sensitive ganglion cells play the most important role in regulating the internal clock. Manuel Spitschan, an expert in chronobiology and health, sees this study as a crucial step towards practical application in lighting design and planning. The findings suggest that when considering the effects of light on humans, it is more important to prioritize the impact on light-sensitive ganglion cells rather than focusing on color.

Despite these findings, further research is needed to determine if the color of light can affect sleep under different parameters, such as longer light exposure or different timing. Future studies will delve into these unanswered questions and provide a more comprehensive understanding of the relationship between light color, the internal clock, and sleep patterns.