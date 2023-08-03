New Radar Research Overcomes Nearly Century-Old Trade-off Between Wavelength and Distance Resolution

New interference radar functions developed by a team of researchers have successfully improved the distance resolution between objects using radar waves. This breakthrough discovery has potential applications in various areas such as military, construction, archaeology, and mineralogy.

The research experiment addresses a long-standing problem in radar technology that required sacrificing detail and resolution for observation distance in underwater, underground, and aerial contexts. Previously, the distance estimated between objects was limited to one quarter of the wavelength of radio waves. However, the new technology allows for better distance resolution using radar waves.

The results of this experiment open up a new field of research with numerous potential applications that could disrupt the multi-billion dollar radar industry. There are many avenues to explore in terms of theory and further experiment.

The lead author of the article, John Howell, believes that this work will not only improve existing technologies but also introduce a host of new applications. Examples include efficient humanitarian demining and high-resolution non-invasive medical sensing.

The team of researchers demonstrated a range resolution that is more than 100 times better than the previously believed limit. This breakthrough breaks the trade-off between resolution and wavelength, enabling operators to use long wavelengths while maintaining high spatial resolution.

The researchers achieved this by employing functions with steep and zero-time gradients, allowing them to measure small changes in waveforms and accurately predict the distance between objects, even in the presence of absorption losses. This capability has significant implications in archaeology, as it enables the distinction between buried coins and pottery shards.

The breakthrough idea relies on the superposition of specially-crafted waveforms. By generating a new kind of superposed pulse using purpose-designed pulses, the research team created composite waves with unique sub-wavelength features that can be used to determine the distance between objects.

The usage of wave interference effects, which are typically considered detrimental in radio engineering, is a key aspect of this research. The team turned this perception around and leveraged interference to break the long-standing trade-off between wavelength and distance resolution.

The researchers are now working on demonstrating the ability to measure the distance between multiple objects and perform detailed characterization of surfaces using this technology.

This research has been published in Physical Review Letters.

Source: Chapman University