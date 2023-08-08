CityLife

The Power of AI Models

New Property of Hydrogen Predicted

Aug 8, 2023
Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe, continues to surprise scientists with its unique properties. A research team from Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel (CAU) and Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) has discovered that under certain conditions, hydrogen exhibits an unusual “roton-like behavior” when subjected to high pressure.

When dense hydrogen is irradiated with X-ray light, an unexpected phenomenon occurs. The X-ray photons transfer energy to the electrons, resulting in a decrease in energy as the momentum transfer increases. This behavior is typically observed in completely different systems, such as exotic Bose fluids near absolute zero temperature.

The research team conducted computer simulations to predict the parameters that would lead to this roton behavior in hydrogen. Their findings have been published in the journal Physical Review Research and have been highlighted by the editors as Editors’ Suggestion.

The behavior of the electrons in hydrogen is particularly intriguing. Despite the fact that electrons carry the same charge and repel each other, when hydrogen is irradiated with X-ray photons of a specific wavelength, the electrons can come unusually close to each other and even form pairs. This unexpected pairing of electrons holds significant implications for our understanding of hydrogen’s properties.

The results of these simulations pave the way for experimental physicists to investigate and validate these predictions in practice. By conducting experiments, researchers can confirm whether hydrogen exhibits the roton-like behavior under high pressure as predicted.

The discovery of this new property of hydrogen adds to our knowledge of this fundamental element. Despite its simple structure of just one electron and one proton, hydrogen continues to hold many mysteries that scientists are eager to unravel. Further studies and experimental verification are needed to fully comprehend the implications of this unique behavior.

As hydrogen plays a crucial role in various astrophysical and terrestrial processes, understanding its properties is essential. From stars and planets to climate-neutral energy supply, hydrogen’s significance cannot be overstated. This latest discovery expands our understanding of this crucial element and opens up new avenues for exploration in both fundamental and applied research.

