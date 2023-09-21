New Origin Story for Key Regulatory Gene: PRC2 Repressed Jumping Genes in Ancestors of Eukaryotes

A recent study published in the journal Current Biology reveals a new understanding of the role of the Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) in regulating gene expression. PRC2 was previously known for its function in silencing genes, but researchers at the Gregor Mendel Institute have discovered that PRC2 originally repressed jumping genes, known as transposons, in a wide range of eukaryotes. The study suggests that PRC2 gradually evolved to silence protein-coding genes over time.

PRC2 was first identified in Drosophila as a key regulator of developmental genes. It was later found that PRC2 modifies chromatin structure to silence gene expression. However, the ancestral function of PRC2 came into question when researchers discovered its involvement in unicellular species, where no development occurs.

To investigate PRC2’s original role, the researchers studied the genomes of three distantly related lineages of eukaryotes: plants, SAR, and ophistokonts. Transposons, which are mobile genetic elements that can move around the genome, were found in all of these eukaryotes. When PRC2 activity was removed in mutant diatoms, bryophytes, and red algae, the silencing of transposons was lost, indicating that PRC2 represses transposable elements in these lineages.

The researchers propose that PRC2’s ancestral function was to defend the genome against transposon invasion. However, over time, PRC2’s function shifted to repressing protein-coding genes, as seen in land plants. In flowering plants like Arabidopsis, remnants of transposons still recruit PRC2 to silence nearby genes. It is hypothesized that some transposons in Arabidopsis have been domesticated to modulate protein-coding genes.

This study provides a new understanding of the evolutionary history of PRC2 and its role in regulating gene expression. The findings highlight the importance of transposon repression in maintaining genome stability and shed light on the complex mechanisms involved in gene regulation in eukaryotes.

