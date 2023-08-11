Experiments on Muon’s Motion Suggest Unknown Physics

Experiments on the muon, a heavyweight cousin to the electron, have revealed a puzzling anomaly that could point to new physics. Researchers from the Muon g-2 Collaboration have announced the latest measurement of the muon’s motion in an electromagnetic field, confirming a difference between expectations and results.

Using data collected from the US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, the analysis shows a deviation of 116 592 055 x 10-11. Although this number may seem small, it holds the potential for significant discoveries. The precision of the analysis, which is 0.2 parts per million, is comparable to estimating the distance between two people on opposite sides of the US and being off by less than a meter.

This new measurement represents a remarkable achievement in experimental physics. By reducing systematic uncertainty to such a low level, physicists did not anticipate achieving such precision so soon.

Muon behavior in an electromagnetic field is similar to that of an electron, with both particles responding to electromagnetism. The expected motion of muons, known as their magnetic moment, can be predicted theoretically. This motion is described by a value called the gyromagnetic ratio, denoted by g.

However, the quantum world is chaotic, and virtual particles influence muons in subtle ways, causing deviations from the expected motion. These deviations suggest that the gyromagnetic ratio g should be slightly higher than the predicted value of 2.

Previous experiments conducted at Brookhaven Particle Accelerator and at Fermilab in 2018 found results that did not align with expectations. Such discrepancies in particle physics can generally be attributed to statistical fluctuations, experimental errors, or gaps in theoretical models.

If the discrepancy between expectations and results persists, it could indicate a gap in the Standard Model of physics. Considering the unresolved mysteries of dark energy and dark matter, it is evident that the Standard Model has limitations.

With the Muon g-2 Collaboration confirming the deviation based on multiple runs of Fermilab’s particle accelerator, the existence of new particles and forces that have yet to be identified becomes even more certain.

In the future, the collaboration will combine past experiment results with more recent data to strengthen their case. This research has been submitted for peer-review in Physical Review Letters.