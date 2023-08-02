Creating Metamaterial Cells with a Computational Technique

Engineers are always on the lookout for materials that possess unique and desirable properties. For example, a lightweight material with high strength could be used to improve the fuel efficiency of airplanes and cars, while a porous and biomechanically friendly material could be ideal for bone implants.

Cellular metamaterials, which are artificial structures composed of repeating units or cells, have the potential to fulfill these requirements. However, it is challenging to determine which cellular structure will best exhibit the desired properties. There are endless possibilities when it comes to arranging interconnected beams or thin plates, making it impossible for engineers to manually explore all the potential cellular metamaterials.

To address this issue, researchers from MIT and the Institute of Science and Technology Austria have developed a computational technique that simplifies the process of designing metamaterial cells made from smaller building blocks and evaluating their properties.

This technique functions similarly to a specialized CAD system for metamaterials, allowing engineers to model complex metamaterials quickly. It also provides a user-friendly interface that enables engineers to explore the entire range of possible metamaterial shapes, as all building blocks are readily available.

The researchers created a representation that covers a wide range of shapes, allowing engineers to switch between different shapes easily. By doing so, they avoid limitations imposed by focusing on a specific subspace and introduce a more unbiased approach to exploring different metamaterial shapes.

The researchers utilized graph-based representation, where a metamaterial skeleton is built using vertices and edges as building blocks. For instance, a beam structure is created by placing vertices at each end point of the beam and connecting them with a line. The user can then specify the thickness of the beam using a function.

Surface structures are created using a similar approach, where important features are marked with vertices and the solver infers the rest of the surface.

The computational technique even allows engineers to construct a highly complex type of metamaterial known as a triply periodic minimal surface (TPMS), which is incredibly versatile.

This research provides engineers with a powerful tool to design and evaluate metamaterials efficiently. It opens up possibilities for creating new materials with tailored properties for a wide range of applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare.