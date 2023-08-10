Researchers at Fermilab Challenge Laws of Physics with New Measurements of Muon

Physicists worldwide have long been puzzled by the behavior of a tiny particle called a muon and how it relates to the laws of physics. After conducting meticulous experiments, researchers at Fermilab in Batavia have made new measurements of the muon that defy the current understanding of physics. These results have the potential to lead to the discovery of new particles and expand the boundaries of the field.

The riddle began in 2001 when Brookhaven National Laboratory announced measurements of the muon’s motion that differed from predictions. The muon, a particle found in atoms and 200 times more massive than an electron, is a valuable candidate for studying interactions with other particles. It acts as a sensitive indicator, revealing any forces that may be affecting it.

Brookhaven’s measurements showed a discrepancy of about .01% from the expected strength of the muon’s magnet, known as “g.” Physicists have grappled with explaining this difference ever since. Proposed theories include supersymmetry, lattice gauge theory, or the existence of undiscovered particles.

To delve deeper into the muon’s measurements, Fermilab received a giant magnet from Brookhaven in 2013. At Fermilab, muons are generated at nearly the speed of light and then sent through a circular magnetic obstacle course to observe their interactions with other particles. After six years of experiments, Fermilab recently finished its measurements, revealing more precise results than before: g-2 = 0.00233184110 +/- 0.00000000043 (stat.) +/- 0.00000000019 (syst.).

These results signify an incredible achievement in experimental physics. Peter Winter, co-spokesperson for the Muon g-2 collaboration, hailed the reduction in systematic uncertainty as a significant milestone. The new measurements set the stage for a future clash between theoretical predictions and experimental findings.

Aida X El-Khadra, chair of the Muon g-2 Theory Initiative at the University of Illinois, described the anticipated “showdown” between theory and experiment. The initiative, which employs the Standard Model to predict the muon’s “magnetic anomaly,” will refine its prediction based on the latest evidence. This refined prediction will be compared to Fermilab’s final measurement in 2025. Any discrepancy could suggest the existence of unknown particles or forces.

While further analysis is needed to confirm the results, the research thus far has been supported by multiple funding agencies in seven countries, with the primary sponsor being the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. Despite lacking immediate practical applications, fundamental research on subatomic particles has historically paved the way for groundbreaking technologies such as transistors, lasers, and medical advancements like MRIs.