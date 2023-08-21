The Expanding Universe: A Cosmic Puzzle

One of today’s greatest cosmic puzzles revolves around the expanding Universe. In the early stages of our Universe’s history, the expansion rate was decreasing, and distant galaxies were slowing in their recession from ours. However, for the past approximately 6 billion years, distant galaxies have been speeding up in their recession, and the expansion rate, while still dropping, is not heading toward zero. The contradictory values obtained from two different methods of measuring the expanding rate have made the actual rate of expansion a subject of controversy.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has allowed us to observe the most distant galaxies ever discovered, going beyond the limits of any previous observatory. By assigning 3D positions to the observed galaxies, a visualized fly-through of the Universe can be constructed. However, measuring the expansion rate is challenging because different methods produce conflicting results.

Measuring the evolution of a relic signal in the Universe allows us to determine an expansion rate of approximately 67 km/s/Mpc. By looking far back in the Universe, the clustering of galaxies reveals a specific distance scale, known as the acoustic scale, which evolves over time. This relic signal provides evidence for a low expansion rate.

On the other hand, measuring the recession of nearby galaxies with increasing distance allows us to determine an expansion rate of approximately 73 km/s/Mpc. This method involves constructing the cosmic distance ladder, which involves connecting various steps from our Solar System to distant galaxies. Recent improvements in the distance ladder have increased the reliability of these results.

The discrepancy between these two methods, known as the “Hubble tension,” is a modern cosmic conundrum. It is speculated that an observational error on the distance ladder side could be the cause of this discrepancy. However, recent work with the JWST has reduced errors related to Cepheid variables, which are used in the distance ladder method.

The distance ladder method starts by observing Cepheid variable stars within the Milky Way. These stars can also be measured in galaxies millions of light years away, allowing us to extrapolate distances. The distances are inferred by measuring the astronomical parallax of stars, which is the apparent shift in their positions due to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun. Finally, type Ia supernovae are measured in nearby galaxies and beyond to link cosmic “rungs” together.

Despite the advancements in measurements, uncertainties still exist when connecting the different rungs of the cosmic distance ladder. It is plausible that a small-scale error is biasing the early signal method, or that both methods are correct and new physics is involved. The exact cause of the Hubble tension remains an open question in cosmology.