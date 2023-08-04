Scientists Conduct Experiment on International Space Station to Develop Air Conditioning for Deep Space Travel

An experiment sent to the International Space Station aims to help scientists develop air conditioning for future deep space travel. The experiment, launched on the final Antares rocket on August 1, seeks to understand how evaporation and condensation processes are affected by microgravity in order to design reliable air conditioning systems for spacecraft and planetary habitats.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems on Earth use evaporation and condensation to control indoor air temperatures and humidity. However, in deep space environments with different temperatures and gravitational conditions, these processes may behave differently. The experiment conducted by Purdue University, in collaboration with NASA’s Glenn Research Center, aims to fill this knowledge gap.

The experiment expands the existing Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE) facility on the International Space Station. The first module of the FBCE, which has been collecting data on boiling in microgravity since August 2021, will be joined by new components to investigate condensation. By comparing data collected in orbit with data collected on the ground, researchers seek to understand how condensation operates in microgravity. Both modules are expected to run until 2025, providing valuable insights for the development of air conditioning systems in deep space.

In addition to advancing air conditioning technology, the FBCE experiment may also contribute to future spacecraft refueling in orbit. By studying the flow boiling behavior of cryogenic liquids used as propellants in reduced gravity, researchers hope to improve our understanding of how to refuel spacecraft in space.

The NG-19 Cygnus spacecraft, carrying over 8,200 pounds (3,700 kilograms) of cargo, is expected to dock at the International Space Station on August 4. A livestream of the docking is available via NASA Live.