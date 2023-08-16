How Dark is the Night Sky?

When you step outside on a moonless night and look up, you might think that the sky doesn’t look that dark at all. This is because of light pollution from streetlights and porch lights, which create a background glow in the air. In fact, light pollution is so bad in many neighborhoods that you can only see a few bright stars, and the Milky Way is not visible in most areas.

To experience truly dark skies, you need to travel to remote locations. One of the darkest places in the world is the Andean desert in Chile, where major observatories provide a glimpse of the darkest skies. On a moonless night with the Milky Way overhead, you can see a vast sea of stars and shadow constellations, alongside the multicolored glow of the galactic center. The skies are so dark that the Milky Way even casts a faint shadow when your eyes are fully adapted to the darkness.

However, even in these remote locations, the sky is not completely dark. The Earth’s atmosphere emits a faint glow caused by ultraviolet sunlight and cosmic rays. This airglow is not noticeable when looking directly overhead but does limit the view of Earth-based telescopes.

To overcome this limitation, telescopes like the Hubble and Webb are launched into space. Although they capture stunning images, they still have to contend with sunglow caused by scattered light from our solar system’s dust particles.

For a truly dark sky, one would need to travel beyond the dust and to the furthest edge of our solar system. Spacecraft like Voyager I and II and Pioneers 10 and 11 have traveled this far, but their ability to transmit images is limited. However, the New Horizons spacecraft, which flew past Pluto and the Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth, can still gather data even at its current distance from the Sun.

Recently, the New Horizons team aimed the spacecraft at a patch of sky far away from the Milky Way, the Sun, and bright stars to capture the darkness of the universe. They measured the amount of light the camera captured and compared it to Hubble’s view of the dark sky. While it was darker than expected, there was still some faint unexplained glow observed. The team plans to observe 15 other dark locations to further investigate this mysterious background glow.

By exploring the darkest skies, we may ultimately gain a better understanding of the light that pervades the universe.