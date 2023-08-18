How Dark is the Night Sky?

If you step outside during a moonless night and look up, you’ll find that it doesn’t appear to be very dark. This is due to the prevalence of light pollution in our neighborhoods, which is caused by streetlights and porch lights. Even in rural areas, the brightness of the sky obscures the view of the Milky Way, making it visible to only about a quarter of children in North America and Europe.

To truly experience a dark sky, one must venture to remote locations. The Andean desert in Chile is one such place, hosting major observatories that allow visitors to witness the darkest skies on Earth. Under these conditions, with the Milky Way shining overhead, a vast sea of stars and shadow constellations can be seen, accompanied by the multicolored glow of the galactic center. In these pristine skies, the Milky Way casts a faint shadow that is visible to the naked eye.

However, even in the most remote corners of the world, the night sky is not completely devoid of light. Our atmosphere emits a faint glow caused by ultraviolet sunlight and cosmic rays that ionize the Earth’s upper atmosphere. This airglow is not typically noticeable when looking directly overhead, but it does pose limitations for Earth-based telescopes.

To overcome these limitations, telescopes like Hubble and Webb are launched into space, providing a purer view of the sky. However, even in space, sunglow remains an issue. The dust scattered throughout our solar system scatters light back towards Earth, creating a faint glow known as the zodiacal light. This glow is visible both from Earth and space.

To truly observe a dark sky, one would have to travel beyond the dust present in our solar system to the farthest edge, beyond the orbit of Pluto. Spacecraft like Voyagers I and II and Pioneers 10 and 11 have ventured that far. Although contact has been lost with the Pioneers, the Voyagers continue to communicate, yet they cannot transmit clear images. However, the New Horizons spacecraft, after its missions to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth, is now twice as distant from the sun and still able to gather data.

Recently, the New Horizons team aimed their cameras away from the Milky Way, the sun, and bright stars to capture the delicate darkness of the universe. By comparing the amount of light captured by New Horizons to Hubble’s view of the dark sky, they found that it was indeed darker, but there was an unexplained faint glow. To investigate further, the team plans to observe 15 other dark locations in the coming month in hopes of uncovering the true darkness of the cosmos or understanding the source of this mysterious background glow.

In the pursuit of exploring the darkest skies, perhaps we will find the light hidden within.