When we step outside on a moonless night, the sky may not appear as dark as we imagine. The glow of streetlights and porch lights creates a background glow, especially if they are bluish-white LEDs. Light pollution is so widespread that only a few bright stars are visible even in somewhat rural areas. The Milky Way is rarely seen by a quarter of children in North America and Europe. To escape light pollution, one must visit remote corners of the world, such as the Andean desert in Chile, where major observatories offer a glimpse of the darkest skies.

In these remote locations, on moonless nights with the Milky Way overhead, one can witness a sea of stars and shadow constellations against the multicolored glow of the galactic center. However, even this is not a completely dark sky. Our atmosphere emits a faint glow caused by ultraviolet sunlight and cosmic rays that ionize Earth’s upper atmosphere. This airglow limits the view of Earth-based telescopes and even affects the best observatories.

To overcome this, telescopes are launched into space. However, even space telescopes like Hubble and Webb cannot capture the true dark sky. Sunglow, caused by light scattered by dust particles in our solar system, remains an issue. This dust-scattered glow, known as the zodiacal light, can be seen from Earth and even in space, making the interplanetary space not dark enough.

To truly experience the dark sky, one would need to travel beyond the dust, to the farthest edge of our Solar System beyond Pluto’s orbit. Voyagers I and II, as well as Pioneers 10 and 11, have reached this distance. While contact has been lost with the Pioneers, the Voyagers still transmit data. However, there is another spacecraft that can provide a distant view of the dark sky.

New Horizons, which flew past Pluto and Arrokoth, is now even farther from the Sun and continues to gather data. Recently, the New Horizons team attempted to capture the darkness of the Universe by aiming the spacecraft away from the Milky Way, the Sun, and bright stars. They discovered that it was darker than Hubble’s view of the dark sky, but there was still an unexplained faint glow.

The team plans to observe 15 other dark locations to further investigate this mysterious background glow. By calculating the expected background light from distant galaxies, they hope to unveil the naked dark of the cosmos. Through the darkest skies, we may finally see the light.