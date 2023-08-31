New Discovery: Neptune-Sized Planet with Unusual Density Indicates Planetary Collisions

Astronomers have made a remarkable discovery of a Neptune-sized planet called TOI-1853b, characterized by an unusually high density. This planet is nearly twice the mass of any other planet of similar size, suggesting that it is composed mainly of rock rather than gas. In a study published in Nature, a team of scientists led by Luca Naponiello from the University of Rome Tor Vergata and the University of Bristol propose that this high density is the result of massive planetary collisions.

According to the researchers, such collisions would have stripped away the lighter atmosphere and water from the planet, leaving behind a core composed largely of rock. These findings support the existence of energetic collisions between planetary bodies in our solar system, as evidenced by the formation of Earth’s moon and a few exoplanets.

To produce the extreme density observed in TOI-1853b, the initial planet would have needed to be water-rich and experience a high-speed giant impact of over 75 km/s. The discovery of this planet provides new insights into the formation and evolution of planetary systems, bridging the gap between theories based on our solar system and the formation of exoplanets.

Jingyao Dou, a co-author of the study and postgraduate student, expressed surprise at the characteristics of TOI-1853b. Typically, planets with a rock composition of this magnitude would become gas giants like Jupiter. However, this planet has a density higher than steel, indicating the occurrence of energetic planet-planet collisions during its formation.

The team plans to conduct further observations of TOI-1853b to detect any residual atmosphere and examine its composition. Associate Professor Zoë Leinhardt, co-author of the study, notes that investigating such extreme giant impacts was unexpected and presents opportunities for improving simulations and material models.

This discovery further supports the prevalence of giant impacts in planet formation throughout the galaxy, contributing to our understanding of planetary formation processes beyond our own solar system.

