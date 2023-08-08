An Unusual Ancient Marine Reptile May Have Used a Filter-Feeding Technique Similar to Whales

An unusual ancient marine reptile called Hupehsuchus nanchangensis may have employed a feeding technique similar to that used by modern whales. This reptile lived in the Earth’s oceans around 247 to 249 million years ago during the early Triassic Period. While fossils of the reptile were first discovered in China in 1972, researchers have struggled to understand its feeding behavior due to the lack of well-preserved skulls.

However, two newly discovered fossils from China’s Hubei province provided valuable insights into Hupehsuchus nanchangensis. The fossils included the nearly complete skeleton of one reptile and a large portion of another. Through the examination of these fossils, researchers determined that the reptile had a toothless snout and a small, narrow skull. Its lower jaw was loosely connected to the rest of the skull, allowing it to expand its mouth, akin to modern whales’ filter feeding.

Researchers published a study in the journal BMC Ecology and Evolution, detailing their findings. Comparing the Hupehsuchus skull with 130 modern aquatic animal skulls, including various seal species, crocodilians, toothed whales, birds, the platypus, and baleen whales, the team discovered that Hupehsuchus had the most similarities with baleen whales.

While the Hupehsuchus skull did not contain actual evidence of baleen, researchers observed grooves in the roof of the mouth that may have aided filter feeding. These grooves resemble the structures found in baleen whales, which have keratin strips instead of teeth. This suggests that Hupehsuchus independently evolved some form of baleen.

Hupehsuchus had a rigid body, making it a slow swimmer. It likely expanded its throat while swimming to consume large amounts of water and strain out shrimplike prey from the early Triassic oceans. The ability for filter feeding may have evolved over time as an adaptive response to high competition for food.

This discovery highlights a concept known as convergent evolution, where similar features arise independently in different species. Lead author Zichen Fang described the finding as amazing, as it sheds light on the mode of life for the unique group of marine reptiles known as hupehsuchians, close relatives of ichthyosaurs.

Whales, on the other hand, evolved approximately 15 million years after the extinction of dinosaurs, and it took about 17 million years for them to develop their filter-feeding techniques.