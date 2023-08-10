CityLife

An Ancient Marine Reptile Used Filter-Feeding Technique Similar to Modern Whales, Study Finds

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 10, 2023
An unusual ancient marine reptile, called Hupehsuchus nanchangensis, is believed to have used a feeding technique similar to modern whales. This reptile lived in Earth’s oceans between 247 million and 249 million years ago during the early Triassic Period. Fossils of the reptile were discovered in China in 1972 but researchers have had difficulty understanding its feeding behavior due to the lack of well-preserved skulls.

However, two newly discovered fossils from China’s Jialingjiang Formation have shed more light on Hupehsuchus nanchangensis. These fossils include the nearly complete skeleton of one reptile and a large portion of another. The analysis of these fossils revealed that the reptile had a toothless snout and a small, narrow skull. Its lower jaw was loosely connected to the rest of the skull, allowing for mouth expansion, similar to how modern whales eat using filter feeding.

The findings of the study were published in the journal BMC Ecology and Evolution. Comparisons between the Hupehsuchus skull and 130 modern aquatic animal skulls, including various seal species, crocodilians, toothed whales, birds, the platypus, and baleen whales, showed that the reptile had the most similarities with baleen whales.

Baleen whales, such as bowhead and right whales, use filter-feeding techniques to consume large quantities of plankton or small crustaceans called krill. The researchers found that while no actual evidence of baleen was found in the Hupehsuchus skull, there were grooves in the roof of the mouth that may have aided in filter feeding. These grooves are similar to what is found in baleen whales, suggesting that Hupehsuchus independently evolved some form of baleen.

The study also suggested that Hupehsuchus had a rigid body and was a slow swimmer. It likely expanded its throat while swimming to take in water and strain out shrimplike prey, which were abundant in the early Triassic oceans. The researchers proposed that the reptile may have evolved these adaptive physical traits over time due to high competition for food.

This discovery showcases convergent evolution, where similar features evolve independently in different species. The researchers were amazed to find such adaptations in an early marine reptile like Hupehsuchus nanchangensis. Whales, which also employ filter-feeding, evolved much later, about 15 million years after the extinction of dinosaurs.

The study provides valuable insights into the evolution of feeding strategies and the ecological roles of ancient marine reptiles. Further research on Hupehsuchus and similar creatures will contribute to our understanding of the history and diversity of marine life.

