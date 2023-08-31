CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

New Type of Oxygen Challenges Nuclear Physics Assumptions

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery by observing a never-before-seen form of oxygen, which could question the validity of “magic numbers” in nuclear physics. In atomic nuclei, protons and neutrons make up the core, and the number of protons defines the element. However, the number of neutrons can vary, resulting in different isotopes of elements.

The newly observed isotope is oxygen-28, which contains 20 neutrons. Researchers at the Radioactive Isotope Beam Factory successfully produced oxygen-27 and oxygen-28 for the first time. They achieved this by using the element calcium-48 to produce lighter atoms, and then colliding fluorine-29 with liquid hydrogen to remove the necessary proton to create oxygen-28.

Surprisingly, oxygen-28 quickly decayed into another isotope, challenging an assumption made in nuclear physics about the stability of atoms. It is believed that certain combinations of protons and neutrons called “magic numbers” provide stability to an atom. Oxygen-16, for example, is considered a doubly magic isotope and is the most common form of oxygen on Earth, with eight protons and eight neutrons.

Oxygen-28, with eight protons and 20 neutrons, was expected to be another example of a doubly magic isotope. However, its instability suggests that the nuclear shell is not completely filled and raises doubts about whether 20 is actually a magic number. This discovery is not limited to oxygen-28; isotopes of neon, sodium, and magnesium with 20 neutrons also display a lack of nuclear shell closure.

The scientists involved in the study propose further research to observe the nucleus of oxygen-28 in a higher-energy state, which may provide a better understanding of why 20 neutrons may not be a magic number after all. This research was published in the journal Nature.

Sources: Nature

