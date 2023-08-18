The Neolithic Era in North Africa: A Blend of Cultures and Genetic Interactions

A recent study has revealed that the Neolithic era in North Africa, specifically the Maghreb region, was shaped by a combination of African hunter-gatherers, European farmers, and Near Eastern pastoralists. Between 5500 and 4500 BC, these diverse cultures interacted, resulting in shared knowledge, cultural shifts, and intertwined genetics.

The study aimed to understand the transition from hunter-gatherer societies to agriculture and livestock practices during the “Neolithic Revolution.” An international team, which included researchers from the Universities of Cordoba, Huelva, and Burgos, conducted the study. Published in the journal Nature, the findings dispel previous beliefs about the origins of agriculture in North Africa.

Archaeologists have long debated whether agriculture in North Africa developed independently or through cultural transmission from other regions. The study, led by the University of Uppsala and Burgos and involving the Moroccan Institute of Archaeology and Heritage Sciences (INSAP), reveals that neither hypothesis is entirely accurate.

The researchers conducted a genomic analysis of Neolithic human remains from three key sites in Morocco. At the Kaf Taht el-Ghar cave, they identified the remains of European farmers who settled in the region around 7400 years ago. At the Ifri n’Amr Ou Moussa necropolis, individuals with local ancestry who adopted farming techniques were buried. And at the Skhirat-Rouazi necropolis, genomes associated with the expansion of pastoral peoples from the Fertile Crescent were found.

The dating and genomic study of these remains allowed the team to conclude that the biological and cultural diversity of the early inhabitants of North Africa played a significant role in the success of the Neolithic era in the region. The study highlights the sharing of knowledge, cultural aspects, and genes between human groups on both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar over 7,000 years ago.

The research also sheds light on the origins of certain pottery styles found in Morocco. The study suggests that the decoration on the ceramics originated from the larger tradition of adorned ceramics in the Western Mediterranean, including the Iberian Peninsula, Southern France, and the Italian Peninsula.

Genomics has confirmed what archaeology has been indicating for the past decade, emphasizing the importance of interdisciplinary research. The findings contribute to a better understanding of the Neolithic diffusion processes in North Africa and establish the origins of agriculture in the region.