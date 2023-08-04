New Exoplanet Discovery Enhances Understanding of Planet Formation

An international team of scientists has made an intriguing discovery—a Jupiter-sized planet orbiting a low-mass star called TOI-4860 in the Corvus constellation. This finding is unusual for two reasons. Firstly, it is not typical for stars with such low mass to host planets the size of Jupiter. Secondly, the planet appears to be unusually rich in heavy elements. These findings were published by astronomers from the University of Birmingham in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Initially, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite identified a drop in brightness as the planet traversed in front of its host star. However, more evidence was required to confirm its planetary nature. To gather this evidence, the team used the SPECULOOS South Observatory in the Atacama Desert in Chile, measuring the planetary signal in multiple wavelengths. Their observations confirmed the existence of the planet, and additional measurements were taken using the Subaru Telescope in Hawai’i to determine its mass.

The discovery of TOI-4860 was made possible by a group of Ph.D. students as part of the SPECULOOS project. Planets like this are crucial for deepening our understanding of planet formation because they offer insights into the presence of heavy elements. The host star also exhibits signs of an abundance of heavy elements, suggesting that this may have played a role in the formation of the planet.

TOI-4860 b, as the new gas giant is named, takes around 1.52 days to complete an orbit around its host star. Due to the cold nature of its host, the planet qualifies as a “warm Jupiter,” a type of planet that interests astronomers seeking to expand their knowledge of planet formation. Further investigation into the atmospheric properties of warm Jupiters will contribute to our overall understanding of gas giant formation.

The team plans to use telescope time at the Very Large Telescope in Chile to confirm the presence of similar planets. This discovery marks a significant step forward in our understanding of planet formation processes.