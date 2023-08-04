New Exoplanet Discovery Enhances Understanding of Planet Formation

An international team of scientists has identified an unusual Jupiter-sized planet called TOI-4860 b orbiting a low-mass star in the Corvus constellation. This discovery is significant for two main reasons: low-mass stars like the one hosting this planet are not typically expected to have Jupiter-like planets, and TOI-4860 b appears to be highly enriched with heavy elements.

Initially spotted as a drop in brightness during the transit in front of its host star by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, further investigation was needed to confirm the planet’s existence. The researchers then used the SPECULOOS South Observatory in Chile to observe the planetary signal at multiple wavelengths, validating its planet-like nature. The astronomers also observed the planet as it disappeared behind its host star, noting no change in light emission, which further confirmed its status as a planet. Additionally, the team collaborated with a Japanese research group that used the Subaru Telescope in Hawai’i to measure the mass of the planet, providing further confirmation.

The discovery and confirmation of this star and its accompanying planet were made possible by a group of Ph.D. students working under the SPECULOOS project. Typically, according to the canonical planet formation model, stars with less mass have less material around them to form planets. Therefore, it was unexpected to find a massive planet like Jupiter orbiting such a low-mass star. This finding challenges previous assumptions and provides important insights into the planet formation process.

TOI-4860 b takes approximately 1.52 days to complete one orbit around its host star. Due to its host being a cold, low-mass star, the planet is categorized as a “warm Jupiter,” which is of particular interest to astronomers studying planet formation. The team has been awarded telescope time at the Very Large Telescope in Chile, which they plan to use to further confirm similar planets with comparable properties.

By studying the atmospheric properties of TOI-4860 b, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of gas giants’ formation and expand their knowledge of exoplanets. This discovery marks a significant step forward in uncovering the mysteries of planet formation and contributes to our broader understanding of the universe.