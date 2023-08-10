CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Deniliquin Structure: Unearthing the World’s Largest Impact Structure

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 10, 2023
In recent research published in the journal Tectonophysics, a team of researchers has uncovered what they believe to be the world’s largest known impact structure. Located deep beneath the earth’s surface in southern New South Wales, Australia, the Deniliquin structure spans up to 520 kilometers in diameter. This surpasses the size of the previously believed largest impact structure, the Vredefort impact structure in South Africa.

The study of Earth’s history of asteroid bombardment is challenging due to erosion and other factors. When an asteroid strikes, it creates a crater with an uplifted core. However, over time, this central uplifted dome can erode, making it difficult to identify impact structures. Sediment burial and subduction can also cause structures to disappear.

New geophysical discoveries are shedding light on impact structures formed by asteroids. Researchers have found ejecta, materials thrown out of a crater during an impact, which provide evidence of large-scale impacts. The oldest ejecta layers found in sediments suggest a period of intense asteroid bombardment until about 3.2 billion years ago.

The Deniliquin structure was discovered through analysis of geophysical data, suggesting the existence of a large-scale impact structure. Magnetic readings of the area reveal a symmetrical rippling pattern in the crust, indicating intense magnetic forces created during the impact. The structure also exhibits a central low magnetic zone and radial faults.

Further research and drilling are needed to fully understand the Deniliquin structure and its significance. The discovery of such a large impact structure has the potential to enhance our understanding of Earth’s early history and its relationship with asteroid impacts.

