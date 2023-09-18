Scientists Discover Promising New Drug for Bone Formation in Space

A new drug that targets the formation of new bone has shown promising results in a study conducted on mice aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The drug, called BP-NELL-PEG, is a modified version of a protein produced by the body called NELL-like molecule-1 (NELL-1), which has previously been shown to promote bone formation in certain animal models.

The researchers modified the drug so that it can be injected under the skin, promoting bone formation throughout the body. In the study, both the mice in microgravity conditions aboard the ISS and those treated with the drug on Earth exhibited a significant increase in bone formation.

The drug’s potential was further enhanced by extending its half-life from 5.5 hours to 15.5 hours, which allows it to persist in the body for a longer period of time. This modified drug, BP-NELL-PEG, demonstrated superior specificity for bone tissue without causing observable adverse effects.

While the drug has shown promising results in mice, further research is needed before it can be used to help with bone formation in humans. Scientists are hopeful that this drug could be a significant tool in combating bone loss and musculoskeletal deterioration in situations where conventional resistance training is not feasible.

The study, published in the journal npj Microgravity, is an important step in developing treatments to protect astronauts from the long-term effects of spaceflight on bone density. It also has potential applications for osteoporosis patients on Earth.

Sources: npj Microgravity, NASA