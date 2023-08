A new date has been set for NASA and SpaceX’s launch of the Crew-7 mission. The agencies are now targeting 5:23 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 21, for the mission to the International Space Station. The adjusted date allows additional time for launch site processing at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If needed, a backup opportunity is available at 3:49 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. This will be the first launch of the Falcon 9 booster SpaceX selected to support this mission.

