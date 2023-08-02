Solving the Black Hole Paradox

In August 2013, a group of theoretical physicists gathered in Santa Barbara, California to address the crisis in their understanding of black holes. Their views on black holes seemed to contradict each other, causing a clash in perspectives.

The clash was intensified by a thought experiment the previous year, which suggested that black hole interiors might not exist and that space-time ended at the edge of a black hole in a literal wall of fire. This idea led some to question whether the known laws of physics would break down everywhere.

During the conference, there was a flurry of brainstorming and the willingness to entertain crazy ideas was surprising. After a decade of debate, Daniel Harlow, a senior physicist at MIT, and his team of theorists believe they have found a way to reconcile the exterior and interior views of black holes. Their resolution combines ideas from quantum information theory and breakthrough calculations from 2019.

Their proposal currently works with a simplified version of black holes but captures many of the unique features of real black holes. If it holds for real black holes, it could provide answers to various questions about black holes, such as what an astronaut would experience falling into one and the fate of the information contained in the black hole.

The group proposes a new way of understanding black hole interiors, suggesting that the familiar laws of physics break down inside black holes and possibly everywhere else. The constraint they propose comes from arguments regarding complexity and the vast volumes of quantum information.

The controversy surrounding black holes began in 1974 when Stephen Hawking calculated that quantum fluctuations near the event horizon create pairs of particles. One particle falls into the black hole while the other escapes as Hawking radiation. The trouble arose when it was realized that the entangled particles inside and outside the black hole must carry the same information, but the black hole eventually evaporates, seemingly causing the information to be lost.

The proposed resolution to the black hole paradox is considered to be the end of a revolution, rather than a beginning. It is an exciting development that could potentially resolve the tension between relativity and quantum theory. Though it is still uncertain whether the proposal is correct, it represents a significant step forward in our understanding of black holes.