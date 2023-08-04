A Close Examination of Smithsonian Starfish Reveals Surprising Discoveries

A biologist at the Smithsonian, Christopher Mah, was searching through the museum’s collection of deep-sea starfish when he came up with an idea. He decided to investigate if any of the specimens had their last meal still intact, providing insight into their natural diet. This led him to dissect a preserved starfish from Antarctica. Instead of finding food, he discovered around 10 baby sea stars inside the creature’s coelomic cavity.

The brooding starfish Mah discovered was identified as a new species called Paralophaster ferax. He published this finding, alongside numerous other observations of Antarctic starfish, in the journal Zootaxa. In addition to the new species, Mah also described a new genus of starfish and 10 more new species.

Unlike most starfish species that release their eggs and sperm into the water, P. ferax exhibits the behavior of brooding. This means they hold onto their offspring and care for them. Such parental care is quite common in Antarctic waters due to the challenging conditions, including strong currents and lack of food resources. The currents make it difficult for larvae to reach the seafloor, while the scarcity of sunlight inhibits the growth of plankton, a vital food source for starfish larvae.

Various starfish species employ different parenting strategies. Some, like P. ferax, keep their young in a specialized body cavity, while others carry them in their mouths or use structures between their arms to hold the juveniles. Mah’s investigation also yielded another interesting discovery. He found a partially digested starfish of a different species within the mouth of an Antarctic sun star named Solaster regularis.

Contrary to popular belief, starfish are voracious predators that prey on sea urchins, crabs, and sometimes even other starfish. Dr. Fraysse, a starfish biologist, emphasized that starfish play a crucial role in controlling the benthic ecosystem. They extend their stomachs out of their mouths to consume prey larger than themselves.

What is notable about Mah’s discoveries is that they were made within the shelves of the Smithsonian, not during an expedition in Antarctica. The deep-sea star specimens were collected in the 1960s, but it was only in 2010 that they garnered attention. Mah hopes his work will shed light on the importance of organismal biology and the need to study animals at the species level.

Understanding the natural history of animals, whether observed in the wild or preserved in museums, establishes the fundamental knowledge that zoology relies upon. It enhances research in areas such as physiology and reproduction, making it more accessible and comprehensive.