New Antarctic Extremes ‘Virtually Certain’ as World Warms

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Extreme events in Antarctica are expected to become more frequent and severe due to ocean heat waves and ice loss, according to researchers. To limit global warming to the target set by the Paris Agreement of 1.5°C, urgent action is needed. The study highlights evidence of extreme events in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, including weather, sea ice, ocean temperatures, glacier and ice shelf systems, and biodiversity. The fragile environments in Antarctica may face significant stress and damage in the coming years and decades. The researchers call for immediate policy action to protect Antarctica, emphasizing that the continent’s change has global implications. Lead author Professor Martin Siegert warns that continuing to explore, extract, and burn fossil fuels anywhere in the world will have adverse effects on Antarctica and may breach the Antarctic Treaty, to which many countries are signatories. The study also reveals the vulnerability of Antarctica to a range of extreme events, such as the world’s largest recorded heat wave in East Antarctica in 2022. Biodiversity is also affected, as evidenced by the impact on krill-reliant predators, resulting in breeding failures and the death of fur seal pups. The retreat of Antarctic sea ice creates more accessible areas for ships, requiring careful management to protect vulnerable sites. The European Space Agency and European Commission Copernicus Sentinel satellites play a crucial role in monitoring the region. The study emphasizes the need for international treaties and policies to safeguard the delicate ecosystems of Antarctica.

