Ancient DNA Analysis Reveals a Near-Extinction Event in Human History

A new study utilizing a novel approach to analyzing modern human genomes suggests that there may have been a near-extinction event in humanity’s past, during which nearly 99 percent of our ancestral lineage died off. This finding adds a complicating event to our understanding of human evolution and requires further validation.

The study relied on a combination of fossils, ancient DNA, and modern genomes to piece together the details of our evolutionary history. By analyzing multiple human genomes, researchers were able to determine the ancestral states of different areas of chromosomes and estimate when these ancestral states were last present in the population.

Using this information, the researchers could also estimate the population size throughout history. Smaller populations tend to become inbred, resulting in a loss of genetic diversity. Conversely, larger populations can support more genetic diversity.

The researchers’ algorithm, FitCoal, consistently outperformed other algorithms in estimating population size, although all analyses were based on probabilities and individual errors were possible. The accuracy of the algorithm will likely be a point of contention and will require validation and comparison with other software.

While this study sheds new light on our evolutionary history, further research and analysis are needed to confirm the near-extinction event and its implications for human evolution.

