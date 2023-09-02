New Study Reveals Evolutionary Tree and Diversification of Frogs

Researchers at the Natural History Museum in London, including Senior Curator in Charge Jeff Streicher, have unveiled the most extensive evolutionary tree of frogs to date. The study, published in Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution, utilized genetic markers and analyzed a staggering 5,242 frog species to provide new insights into the evolution and diversification of these fascinating creatures.

One of the key findings of the study is the shift in the possible start date for when living frogs began evolving. Previous estimates put this date at around 210-220 million years ago, but the new analysis suggests that frogs actually began to split into the thousands of species we see today around 180 million years ago. This suggests that frogs diversified more rapidly than previously believed.

Previous attempts to create comprehensive phylogenies for frogs were limited by the types of genetic data used. However, the researchers in this study overcame these limitations by combining genetic data from phylogenomic studies, hundreds of genetic markers, and data from smaller-scale studies of frogs. This unique approach allowed them to include an astonishing 5,242 frog species in their analysis, a significant increase from previous family trees.

The development of new software also played a crucial role in the study. The software facilitated the comparison of genes that evolve large differences between species, enabling a more accurate and detailed analysis of frog evolution.

This study represents a major advancement in our understanding of frog evolution and provides a valuable resource for future research. With this comprehensive phylogeny as a foundation, scientists can continue to explore and expand their knowledge of these remarkable creatures. The findings from this study may also have implications for the study of other organisms, as the approach used can be applied to any group of organisms.

Overall, this study sheds new light on the evolutionary history and diversification of frogs. By utilizing advanced genetic techniques and software, researchers have produced a more comprehensive and detailed understanding of these amphibians.

