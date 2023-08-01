Asteroid-Hunting Algorithm Discovers Potentially Hazardous Asteroid

An algorithm designed to hunt for asteroids, which will be used in the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s 10-year survey, has successfully detected its first potentially hazardous asteroid. The asteroid is named 2022 SF289 and is approximately 600 feet long. Currently, it is about four times the distance from Earth to the Sun away from our planet. However, its orbit brings it close to Earth, classifying it as a potentially hazardous asteroid.

Potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs) are a term used by scientists to describe asteroids that have a chance of impacting Earth. However, it is important to note that this term does not necessarily mean there is an impending threat. Last month, a much larger asteroid, measuring 1,600 feet in length, safely swung by Earth without causing any harm.

The significance of 2022 SF289 lies in the algorithm that spotted it. The algorithm, called HelioLinc3D, demonstrated its effectiveness by detecting near-Earth asteroids with fewer observations than traditional methods. The University of Hawaii’s ATLAS survey was used to test the algorithm since the Rubin Observatory is not yet operational.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory is scheduled to begin operations in 2025 after various delays, including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will conduct a 10-year Legacy Survey of Space and Time, capturing images of the night sky on a weekly basis. Equipped with a 3.2-gigapixel camera, which is the largest digital camera ever built, the observatory will provide clear, distortion-free views of space from its location in Chile’s Atacama Desert.

The discovery of 2022 SF289 showcases the potential of the Rubin Observatory and HelioLinc3D in enhancing our ability to identify potentially hazardous asteroids. With the algorithm’s capabilities, it is expected that the observatory will be able to discover similar objects on a nightly basis once it is fully operational.

The future of astronomical discovery lies not only in the development of large telescopes but also in the advancement of algorithms like HelioLinc3D and AI-assisted codes. The Rubin Observatory aims to contribute to this advancement by commencing its observations in early 2025.