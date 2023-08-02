Bullseye! How DART Successfully Targeted an Asteroid 7 Million Miles Away

An algorithm called HelioLinc3D, developed by researchers at the University of Washington, has identified its first “potentially hazardous asteroid.” During a test in Hawaii, the algorithm discovered an asteroid named 2022 SF289, which measures 600 feet in length. However, scientists have confirmed that this asteroid poses no risk to Earth.

The HelioLinc3D algorithm is designed to discover near-Earth asteroids and is currently in its testing phase. It will be used at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which is expected to start operating in early 2025. The observatory aims to explore dark energy, dark matter, and map the Milky Way. With the use of HelioLinc3D, the discovery rate of asteroids is projected to increase significantly.

The speed of the observatory’s data collection required the development of a new discovery algorithm, and HelioLinc3D was created to address this challenge. It can find asteroids within the observatory’s dataset and has the capability to analyze existing data sets with insufficient observations for conventional algorithms to interpret. This is how the algorithm discovered the potentially hazardous asteroid 2022 SF289.

The asteroid had been observed on multiple nights using older technology, but because it had never been seen four times in one night, it couldn’t be properly identified. By combining these multiple observations, HelioLinc3D successfully identified the asteroid. Further observations revealed that the asteroid comes closer to Earth’s orbit than the moon, with a closest approach of 140,000 miles.

According to Mario Jurić, director of the DiRAC Institute at the University of Washington and leader of the team behind HelioLinc3D, this discovery is just a glimpse of what to expect when the Rubin Observatory becomes operational. In less than two years, HelioLinc3D is expected to discover objects like this asteroid on a nightly basis. Jurić also mentions the significance of advancements in algorithms in the future of data-intensive astronomy.

The successful identification of 2022 SF289 highlights the potential of cutting-edge algorithms like HelioLinc3D to contribute to astronomical discoveries and our understanding of near-Earth asteroids.