A New Model for Improved Representation of Black Carbon in Global Climate Models

Researchers have identified deficiencies in the representation of black carbon (BC), a major component of atmospheric aerosols, in current global climate models (GCMs). A recent study by Chen et al. examines the microphysical and optical properties of BC that influence its radiative effects, and proposes an improved aerosol optical model to address these deficiencies.

BC is known for its strong light absorption capabilities and its contribution to climate warming. However, the absorption efficiency and global warming effects of aerosols have been found to be overestimated in GCMs due to the inadequate representation of the complex mixing states of BC.

Chen et al. analyzed multi-source observations of particle size distribution and mixing state to identify key BC properties that significantly impact its radiative effects. They then developed an improved aerosol optical model that better accounts for these properties based on the observations. This enhanced model was subsequently implemented in a GCM.

The researchers evaluated the performance of the new model using field observations. The results showed that the predicted BC absorption from the improved representations aligned more closely with global BC observations. This was attributed to the more accurate prediction of BC-related microphysical and mixing properties.

Furthermore, the researchers found that the improved representation of BC led to a reduction in its radiative forcing and climate effects by up to 24 percent. This highlights the importance of accurately representing BC in GCMs for more reliable climate projections.

This study, titled “An aerosol optical module with observation-constrained black carbon properties for global climate models,” was published in the Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems.

In conclusion, Chen et al. have developed an improved model for representing BC in GCMs, addressing deficiencies in the microphysical and optical properties of BC. The results demonstrate that this enhanced representation leads to better agreement with global observations and a reduction in BC’s climate effects. This research contributes to our understanding of BC’s role in climate change and provides a valuable tool for improving climate projections.

