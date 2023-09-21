CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Scientists Create Comprehensive Index of Human Cells

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 21, 2023
Scientists Create Comprehensive Index of Human Cells

In a groundbreaking study, scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences have created a comprehensive index of human cells, shedding new light on cell growth and proliferation. Led by Dr. Ian Hatton, the research team mapped the sizes and abundance of over 1200 distinct cell groups across 60 tissue systems in three reference humans.

This study focused on quantifying the morphological features of known cell types, rather than molecular profiling. The team integrated decades of histological and anatomical research to establish a framework for their analysis. They discovered a near-inverse relationship between cell size and abundance, suggesting a trade-off between the two variables. As cells become larger, their numbers decrease proportionately, ensuring a balance in the body’s biomass.

Furthermore, the researchers found that cell size variability remains constant across cell types, indicating universal mechanisms governing cell size. These findings could have significant implications for understanding developmental processes, cancer, regeneration, and aging.

The comprehensive cell index serves as a valuable reference for biologists, offering context for molecular studies. Its widespread adoption could positively impact drug development, medical diagnostics, and disease progression modeling. Dr. Hatton envisions this study as a foundation for the establishment of a human cell atlas with molecular resolution.

The research team has made their extensive data accessible through an interactive online tool, allowing users to explore cell parameters across tissues and cell types.

Sources:
– Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences
– India Today channel

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Studying the Impacts of Mitigation Translocation on Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Sir Brian May Proudly Supports NASA’s Successful Asteroid Sample Collection

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Studying the Impact of Mitigation Translocation on Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

Studying the Impacts of Mitigation Translocation on Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Sir Brian May Proudly Supports NASA’s Successful Asteroid Sample Collection

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Studying the Impact of Mitigation Translocation on Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Impacts of Mitigation Translocation on Columbia Spotted Frogs

Sep 25, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments