Neutron Experiments Reveal Enzymatic Mechanism for Cancer Cell Growth

Scientists at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have used neutron and X-ray imaging techniques to study the one-carbon enzymatic mechanism that cancer cells rely on for growth. By understanding this mechanism, researchers hope to develop new drugs that can disrupt the metabolic pathway that cancer cells use to reproduce.

The study, published in the journal Communications Chemistry, focused on a specific metabolic pathway called the one-carbon (1C) metabolism pathway. Enzymes in this pathway transfer carbon units between biomolecules, playing a crucial role in the synthesis of important biological molecules such as amino acids, DNA, and RNA. Cancer cells rely on these 1C units as fuel sources for their rapid growth and multiplication.

The researchers targeted an enzyme called serine hydroxymethyltransferase (SHMT), which is responsible for initiating most of the reactions in the 1C pathway. Currently, there are no approved anti-cancer drugs that specifically target SHMT. By developing inhibitors that block this enzyme, researchers hope to cut off the fuel supply to cancer cells, preventing their spread.

The findings from this study provide valuable insights into the design of new drugs that can slow the growth of aggressive cancers, including lung, colon, breast, pancreatic, and prostate cancers. The research represents a renewed interest in targeting metabolic pathways for anti-cancer drug development.

Understanding the intricacies of metabolic pathways at the atomic level is essential for developing effective treatments for cancer. The research conducted at Oak Ridge National Laboratory highlights the importance of exploring all possible options and studying every aspect of the disease to ultimately find a cure.