Project DishBrain Reveals Evidence Supporting Critical Brain Hypothesis

Researchers from Cortical Labs and The University of Melbourne have provided strong evidence supporting the controversial “critical brain hypothesis” through a project called DishBrain. DishBrain, a collection of 800,000 human neural cells, was utilized to demonstrate how neurons shift into a “neural critical” state when given task-related sensory input.

The critical brain hypothesis suggests that complex behaviors are only possible when neurons are in a finely balanced state, allowing tiny inputs to trigger “avalanches” of brain activity. This neural critical state lies between the extremes of epileptic excitation and a comatose stall.

The research conducted with DishBrain indicates that when neurons are provided with information about the changing world around them, it changes their behavior, making them more prone to firing in response to even small inputs. This finding supports the critical brain hypothesis and reveals insights into brain function and potential treatments for neurological disorders.

However, the study also suggests that criticality alone is insufficient to drive learning in a neural network. A feedback loop with additional information about the consequences of actions is necessary for learning to occur. This research adds an important piece to the puzzle of understanding how the brain processes information.

DishBrain has the potential to revolutionize the study of the human brain as it offers a unique opportunity to examine real brain function rather than using animal models, which have limitations. The project could provide key biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases, and also aid in developing brain-computer interfaces and neural prostheses.

Overall, the DishBrain project and its findings have opened up new avenues for research in the field of neuroscience and holds great promise for advancing our understanding of the human brain.

Source: Cortical Labs

Definitions:

– Critical Brain Hypothesis: A theory suggesting that the brain operates in a near-critical state, where neurons are on edge and tiny inputs can set off “avalanches” of brain activity.

– DishBrain: A collection of 800,000 human neural cells used to study brain function and behavior.

– Neural Critical State: A finely balanced state of brain activity between epileptic excitation and a comatose stall.

Sources:

– “Critical dynamics arise during structured information presentation within embodied in vitro neuronal networks” published in Nature Communications

– Cortical Labs