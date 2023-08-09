Cell Migration in Tissue Growth and Organization

The process of tissue growth and organization in organisms involves the simultaneous presence of proliferating and differentiating cells in a changing tissue environment. However, it is not well understood how cells adapt to architectural changes to avoid spatial interference. In a recent study using zebrafish, human tissue, and human organoids, researchers investigated the migration of photoreceptor neurons during retinal growth to understand how cell movements contribute to tissue morphogenesis.

Quantitative imaging revealed that successful retinal morphogenesis relies on the active bidirectional movement of photoreceptors. This movement involves a transient transfer of the entire cell population away from the proliferative zone at the apical side of the tissue. The migration of photoreceptors is influenced by different cytoskeletal machineries depending on the direction of movement. Microtubules are specifically required for basal translocation, while actomyosin is involved in apical movement.

When the basal translocation of photoreceptors was blocked, congestion occurred at the apical side, hindering the division of progenitor cells and leading to defects in tissue lamination. This indicates that photoreceptor migration is crucial for preventing competition for space and enabling concurrent tissue growth and organization.

The study also highlights the role of neuronal migration in coordinating tissue morphogenesis in addition to its traditional role in cell positioning. These findings provide valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying tissue growth and organization during development. Further research in this area will enhance our understanding of how cells navigate complex tissue environments and contribute to the formation of functional organs and tissues.