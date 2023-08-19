Neptune’s Cloud Cover Linked to Solar Cycle

Astronomers have discovered a surprising link between the abundance of clouds on Neptune and the 11-year solar cycle. This finding is based on observations made over three decades by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory, as well as data from the Lick Observatory.

Neptune, being the farthest major planet in our solar system, receives only about 0.1% of the sunlight intensity that Earth receives. However, researchers found that the waxing and waning of cloud cover on Neptune is driven by solar activity, rather than the planet’s four seasons.

Currently, Neptune’s cloud coverage is notably sparse, except for some clouds spotted near the planet’s south pole. A team of astronomers from the University of California (UC) Berkeley discovered that the abundance of clouds in the icy giant’s mid-latitudes started to diminish in 2019.

The Hubble Space Telescope images captured the waxing and waning of cloud cover on Neptune over a nearly 30-year period. The observations revealed a correlation between the number of clouds and the peak of solar activity during the 11-year cycle. The chemical changes that form clouds on Neptune are influenced by photochemistry in the planet’s upper atmosphere.

Surprisingly, the clouds on Neptune disappeared at a relatively fast rate, within a few months. Even after four years, recent images taken in June still show that the clouds have not returned to their previous levels of abundance.

This new understanding of Neptune’s cloud dynamics highlights the considerable influence of the Sun on the weather patterns of distant planets. Further research will continue to explore the intricate relationship between solar activity and atmospheric phenomena on Neptune and other distant worlds.