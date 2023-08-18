Neptune’s Clouds Disappear: The Sun’s Role in the Mystery

Astronomers have made an unexpected discovery about Neptune, one of our solar system’s ice giants. Images taken between 1994 and 2022 revealed a strange pattern starting in 2019: the cloud coverage around Neptune’s mid-latitudes began to fade, eventually disappearing completely.

Researchers, led by senior author Imke de Pater from the University of California, Berkeley, delved deeper into this phenomenon. Their study suggests that Neptune’s clouds are linked to the sun’s 11-year activity cycle. The sun’s magnetic fields change over time, and every 11 years, they flip, causing a reset. During this cycle, solar flares and eruptions of solar plasma occur, along with an increase in ultraviolet (UV) radiation. This UV radiation is believed to affect Neptune and other planets in our solar system.

To investigate where Neptune’s clouds went, the team analyzed 30 years of images captured by observatories such as NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory. They found a correlation between the number of clouds on Neptune and the sun’s solar cycle. Two years after the cycle’s peak, Neptune exhibited cloud coverage, but after the peak, the clouds seemed to fade away.

The researchers propose that the sun’s UV radiation triggers a photochemical reaction in Neptune’s atmosphere, resulting in the formation of clouds. The reaction may take about two years to occur, which explains the timing of cloud activity observed by the team.

Interestingly, the team also noted that the brighter Neptune appeared, the more clouds there were on the planet. This brightness was due to sunlight reflecting off the clouds.

These findings provide strong evidence of a correlation between Neptune’s cloud cover and the sun’s activity cycle. It is fascinating to study the climate of a world more than 2.5 billion miles away using telescopes on Earth. The team continues to monitor Neptune to understand the prolonged disappearance of its clouds, which is both exciting and unexpected.