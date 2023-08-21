Strange Changes Observed in Neptune’s Cloud Cover

Something peculiar has been happening to Neptune in recent years. The characteristic pale streaks of cloud that typically adorn its blue atmosphere have mysteriously disappeared. This phenomenon has been observed in images taken since 1994 by the Hubble Space Telescope. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time this has occurred, suggesting a periodic change is at play.

Astronomers are taken aback by this revelation since Neptune is located a staggering 4.5 billion kilometers away from the Sun. The most recent transformation has been particularly dramatic, with the clouds at mid-latitudes gradually fading in 2019, and the planet appearing nearly cloud-free by 2020.

The study of Neptune is challenging due to its distance from Earth, but researchers have managed to identify long-term atmospheric trends. A team of astronomers analyzed data collected since 1994 by the Hubble Space Telescope, since 2002 by the Keck Observatory, and by the Lick Observatory in 2018 and 2019. These datasets revealed that Neptune’s cloud cover fluctuates in roughly 11-year cycles, which appear to be synchronized with solar activity.

The Sun’s magnetic field switches polarity approximately every 11 years, marked by an increase in flares, coronal mass ejections, and sunspots. Around two years after the powerful ultraviolet (UV) irradiation from the Sun begins, clouds start to appear on Neptune. There is also a correlation between Neptune’s cloud cover and its albedo, which measures the amount of sunlight it reflects.

The team’s analysis covering 2.5 solar cycles demonstrates that Neptune’s cloud cover and albedo reached their peak in 2002, then dropped to a low in 2007. They climbed again to another peak in 2015 before subsiding once more. Ongoing observations and data from the James Webb Space Telescope support these findings and are crucial for studying Neptune as the next solar maximum is expected in 2025.

Further analysis is required to understand the exact photochemical processes occurring on Neptune. It is unclear whether the clouds are lightening or darkening due to an interaction with UV radiation. Additionally, storms originating deep within Neptune could complicate the study of photochemically-induced clouds. Sending a spacecraft to study Neptune up close would provide valuable insights, but for now, researchers must rely on remote observations to unravel the mysteries of this distant planet.