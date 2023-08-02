The HelioLinc3D Algorithm Identifies First Potentially Hazardous Asteroid for Upcoming Sky Survey Project

HelioLinc3D, a next-generation asteroid discovery algorithm developed for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s sky survey project, has successfully identified its first “potentially hazardous” asteroid, known as 2022 SF289. The algorithm, designed to uncover near-Earth asteroids, marks a significant milestone in data-intensive astronomy.

The discovery of 2022 SF289 confirms that HelioLinc3D is capable of identifying near-Earth asteroids with fewer and more dispersed observations compared to current methods. This promising advancement in near-Earth asteroid detection enhances our ability to monitor potential threats to Earth.

The asteroid, measuring approximately 600 feet in length, was discovered during a test drive of the algorithm conducted with the ATLAS survey in Hawaii. While 2022 SF289 does not pose a risk to Earth in the foreseeable future, its discovery demonstrates the effectiveness of the HelioLinc3D algorithm in detecting potentially hazardous asteroids.

The solar system is home to numerous celestial bodies ranging from small asteroids to dwarf planets. These objects date back over four billion years and provide valuable insights into the formation and positioning of our planets. Among these celestial bodies, near-Earth objects (NEOs) orbit close to Earth and warrant special attention. Potentially hazardous asteroids (PHAs), such as 2022 SF289, are systematically searched for and monitored to prevent potential collisions with Earth.

Scientists employ specialized telescope systems, such as the NASA-funded ATLAS survey, to search for PHAs. The ATLAS survey captures images of the sky multiple times each night to detect moving points of light, indicating the presence of an asteroid. Over 2,350 PHAs have been discovered using this method, but many more await discovery.

The upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy, will significantly increase the rate of PHA discovery. Equipped with an 8.4-meter mirror and a 3,200-megapixel camera, Rubin’s observations will cover the sky twice per night, surpassing the capabilities of current telescopes. The implementation of the HelioLinc3D algorithm will ensure the reliable detection of potentially hazardous asteroids during this project.

The discovery of 2022 SF289 highlights the importance of innovative algorithms like HelioLinc3D in enhancing our understanding and monitoring of near-Earth asteroids. It represents a crucial step forward in ensuring the safety of our planet.