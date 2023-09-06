Neanderthals May Not Have Buried Their Dead with Flowers, New Study Suggests

A groundbreaking discovery made in 1960 at Shanidar Cave in Iraq led archaeologists to believe that Neanderthals buried their dead with flowers. However, a new study challenges this theory, suggesting that the key piece of evidence used to support it may have been misinterpreted.

The discovery of the so-called flower burial was made by archaeologist Ralph Solecki, who found a male Neanderthal skeleton surrounded by clumps of pollen. At the time, it was believed that these clumps were anthers, containing pollen from flowers, and thus Neanderthals were seen as caring individuals who honored their dead.

However, in recent years, doubts arose regarding this theory. Scientists working at the Shanidar Cave in 2014 found traces of ancient pollen on the cave floor, indicating that it might not have been brought in through funerary bouquets. The new study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, suggests that the pollen may have entered the cave through cave-dwelling pollinators, such as bees.

An analysis of the pollen revealed that it was thousands of years old, ruling out the possibility of modern contamination. Further examination of the pollen clumps found alongside the skeletons raised more questions. Some of the pollen came from flowers that bloom at different times of the year, making it unlikely that they would have been present together. Additionally, one pollen clump contained pollen from multiple species of plants, which is highly unusual for anthers.

The bee theory proposes that bees, known to forage for pollen from multiple species, could have transported pollen grains from different flowers and inadvertently stuck them together. Ground-nesting bees have been found in Shanidar, although no traces of pollen have been discovered in their burrows yet.

While more research is needed to confirm this new hypothesis, experts are intrigued by its implications. If Neanderthals did not bury their dead with flowers, it challenges the prevailing notion of them as primitive and unintelligent. The study sheds light on the complexities of Neanderthal behavior and suggests that they may have had a closer relationship with nature than previously thought.

Sources:

– CNN article: “Neanderthals May Not Have Buried Their Dead with Flowers, New Study Suggests”

– Journal of Archaeological Science: Study by Chris Hunt and colleagues