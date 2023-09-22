NASA Discovers Carbon Dioxide on Europa, Hinting at Potential for Life

NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which entered orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016, has provided valuable data on the gas giant. To commemorate its 50th orbit, NASA has released 50 stunning images captured by Juno. In a recent announcement, astronomers revealed that data from the James Webb Space Telescope has indicated the presence of carbon dioxide on at least one of Jupiter’s moons, Europa. This finding raises the possibility that Europa may have conditions suitable for supporting life.

Previously believed to have a water-ice crust and iron-nickel core, Europa is now believed to have carbon dioxide originating from beneath its ocean. According to Geronimo Villanueva, a member of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, understanding the chemistry of Europa’s ocean will help determine whether it is conducive to life as we know it. Villanueva stated, “On Earth, life likes chemical diversity – the more diversity, the better. We’re carbon-based life.”

The discovery on Europa offers hope that other celestial bodies may also possess the necessary ingredients or atmosphere to support life. The observation using the Webb telescope only took a few minutes, indicating that it will likely lead to more discoveries over its projected decade-long lifespan.

NASA has plans to launch a spacecraft in 2024 to conduct flybys of Jupiter’s moons, and the European Space Agency (ESA) has a craft en route for further exploration of the gas giant. The ESA mission will pay particular attention to Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa, among Jupiter’s more than 90 moons. Additionally, researchers have been searching for evidence of water vapor on Europa’s surface, although the data collected so far has been inconclusive.

This recent discovery on Europa is an exciting step towards understanding the potential for life beyond our own planet. Further exploration and analysis will shed more light on the composition and conditions of Europa’s ocean, bringing us closer to answering the age-old question of whether life exists elsewhere in the universe.

